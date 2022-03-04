Student wins award for architectural thesis
Kozhikode
Alan George Joseph, a 2016 batch student of the city-based Avani Institute of Design, has secured the National Award for Excellence in Architectural Thesis-2021 instituted by the Council of Architecture. “Punarjeevan: Regeneration of Indigenous tribes in Wayanad” was Mr. Joseph’s thesis that bagged him the national accolade. He was also awarded the JK AYA Best Architecture Student of the year award-2021, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.