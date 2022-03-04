Kerala

Student wins award for architectural thesis

Kozhikode

Alan George Joseph, a 2016 batch student of the city-based Avani Institute of Design, has secured the National Award for Excellence in Architectural Thesis-2021 instituted by the Council of Architecture. “Punarjeevan: Regeneration of Indigenous tribes in Wayanad” was Mr. Joseph’s thesis that bagged him the national accolade. He was also awarded the JK AYA Best Architecture Student of the year award-2021, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2022 7:36:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/student-wins-award-for-architectural-thesis/article65190179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY