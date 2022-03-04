Student wins award for architectural thesis

Kozhikode

Alan George Joseph, a 2016 batch student of the city-based Avani Institute of Design, has secured the National Award for Excellence in Architectural Thesis-2021 instituted by the Council of Architecture. “Punarjeevan: Regeneration of Indigenous tribes in Wayanad” was Mr. Joseph’s thesis that bagged him the national accolade. He was also awarded the JK AYA Best Architecture Student of the year award-2021, a press release said.