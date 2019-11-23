Student unions take out rallies to Collectorate

Tension prevailed at the Wayanad Collectorate on Friday after student unions took out rallies in protest against the death of Shehala Sherin.

The protesters sought legal action against school authorities for allegedly delaying medical assistance and health officials who failed to administer anti-venom to the victim.

While Democratic Youth Federation of India activists took out a march and staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate, a group of students under the aegis of the Students Federation of India also took out a march and reached the spot.

March turns violent

The SFI march took a violent turn when the workers pulled down police barricades near the Collectorate.

A few workers barged into the offices, including that of the Deputy Director of Education, through the second entrance. By then, a march by Muslim Students Federation activists also reached the main gate followed by a march by Kerala Students Union workers.

Initially, police personnel showed restraint when the protesters pulled down the barricades. A few windowpanes of the treasury were broken after the protesters threw stones. A vehicle inside the Collectorate was damaged.

Police action

Later, the police resorted to force to disperse the protesters. Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad workers and All India Students Federation activists also took out rallies. Later, the Deputy Director of Education held discussions with SFI leaders and assured them that the teachers responsible for the delay in ensuring medical help to the student would be suspended from service.