Student threatens classmate with airgun in Alappuzha

A Plus One student at a government school in Alappuzha town threatened and beat a classmate with an airgun earlier this week.

The alleged incident occurred on August 6. The Alappuzha South police on Thursday said no gunshots were fired and no one was injured in the altercation, which took place outside the school compound.

Following a complaint filed by the school Principal, the police conducted a probe and confiscated an old broken airgun and a knife from the student’s house at Eravukkad on Wednesday. The weapon belonging to a relative of the student was not in an operational state, said an officer.

According to the police, the students exchanged verbal abuse earlier in the day. Later, the student from Eravukkad went home and returned with the gun. He beat his classmate, who hails from Vadackal, with the help of two other students after school hours, the police said.

As the students involved were minors, the police reported the matter to the Juvenile Justice Board. Officials said a social background report on the three students had been submitted to the board.

