Student startup converts water hyacinth into eco-friendly gift hamper

December 21, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Members of EichhoTech, a student startup attached to the Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, have converted water hyacinth - an invasive aquatic weed - into unique eco-friendly gifts. The gifts such as illustrated table calendar depicting the cultural icons of Kerala, a handcrafted journal notebook and an eco-friendly pen were presented to guests including foreign delegates at Huddle Global, Asia’s largest tech conclave, organised under the aegis of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), at Kovalam, last week. The EichhoTech made the eco-friendly gift hamper as per an order placed by the KSUM.

The products were made using handmade paper with water hyacinth. EichhoTech has previously made water hyacinth-based products including artworks on handmade paper, fridge magnets, coasters, mats, lamp shade sculptures, bookmarks, eco-friendly rakhis, and greeting cards. It has even developed a ‘new artform’ using the dried stems of water hyacinth. Attracted by the unique art, Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society ordered them as official mementos, a portrait of the Chief Minister using the dried stems of various shades as medium and handmade paper as the background, for the 2022 edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race held on Punnamada lake in September.

An aquatic weed with a fast growth rate and multiple modes of reproduction, the complete eradication of water hyacinth, regarded as the most troublesome, is impossible. But it can be used as a resource for making many value-added products.

The student startup has bagged the Privilege Card of the KSUM and is also selected for its Fail Fast to Succeed Pre-incubation Programme. EichhoTech was a winner of the Rural Innovation Award instituted by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and won the India Plastic Challenge Hackathon conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change last year.

EichhoTech is led by its Chief Executive Officer Anoop Kumar V. who is also a research scholar at the Department of Zoology. Other team members include Sreelekshmi P. S., Nikhil Jaimon, Ajith Sen, Sreelakshmi R., Shamil Muhammed T. M. Ananthu Babu, Haree Krishna, Arya S., Lakshmi K. Babu and Niveditha N. Prabhu. The rural and low-cost technologies followed by the startup are developed by the Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources, a multidisciplinary research lab at the SD College, led by G. Nagendra Prabhu.