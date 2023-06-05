Student start-up launches eco-friendly seed pens on World Environment Day

June 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

EichhoTech, a student start-up attached to the Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, launched eco-friendly seed pens on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday.

In a statement issued here, officials of EicchoTech said the pens were made of water hyacinth and waste paper collected from educational institutions. Inside the body of every pen, there is a seed of flowering plants like marigold, balsam, sunflower, and so on. Once the pen stops writing, it could be torn down and planted. The refill, made of plastic, can be recycled.

The seed pens are made by student volunteers at the Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources at the college. “This product can beat plastic pollution and eradicate water hyacinth, the world’s worst aquatic weed. It can also create livelihood to people living near water bodies.” says Nagendra Prabhu, principal investigator, CRAR and mentor of the start-up.

The start-up makes various products using water hyacinth including customised gifts, artworks, home decor, and stationery. EichhoTech last year received orders to make eco-friendly stationery gifts for Huddle Global, the start-up conclave organised by the Kerala Startup Mission. They also made mementos for the Nehru Trophy Boat Race last year.

The start-up had won the India Plastic Challenge Hackathon by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. They also won the Nature-based Solutions Entrepreneur Challenge organised jointly by the United Nations Environment Programme and Kerala Institute of Local Administration.

The start-up team includes Anoop Kumar V., Haree Krishna, Arya S., Lakshmi K. Babu, and Niveditha N. Prabhu.

