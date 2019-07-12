Thiruvananthapuram University College on the boil as student is stabbed on campus

University College in the capital witnessed violent scenes after a third-year undergraduate student was stabbed by his college-mates, leading to a clash between two groups.

The incident renewed debate about unbridled activism in the college, which has been under the scanner since a ‘suicide attempt’ by a former student.

Akhil Chandran, a final year B.A. Political Science student, was stabbed twice with a penknife, allegedly by office-bearers of the Students Federation of India (SFI) college unit around 11.30 a.m.

The victim, also an SFI activist, and a few others were manhandled on Wednesday by a group of SFI leaders raising objections against them singing aloud at a hang-out on the campus.

While the issue continued to simmer, a few SFI leaders attempted to broker peace on Friday. However, things took a turn for the worse when a group of SFI office-bearers manhandled Akhil and allegedly stabbed him .

Soon, all hell broke loose as several students took out a demonstration to the Secretariat and blockaded the road outside the campus. The crowd, including SFI workers, demanded arrest of those responsible for the attack and steps to dissolve the SFI college unit.

“A trivial issue was blown out of proportion by SFI leaders. Several people, including some outsiders, rounded Akhil up and assaulted and stabbed him. Akhil, who has made the college proud securing top positions in national powerlifting championships, had come under attack in the past too. While most of us are active workers of the SFI, what we find here in nothing but thuggery,” one of Akhil’s classmates said.

Though a large police posse led by Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Aadhithya managed to disperse the students, tension did not die down as the students attempted to barge into the college union office .

This led to a clash among the two groups as the police stood outside the gates.

Akhil, who was admitted to the General Hospital, was later referred to the Medical College Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The Cantonment police booked six SFI activists on attempt to murder charges and steps are on to arrest them.

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel ordered an inquiry by the Director of Collegiate Education into the incident. Condemning the incident, the SFI State leadership said action would be taken against those responsible. They also hinted at the possibility of dissolving the college unit of the party.

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said the incident exposed the violent and intolerant face of the SFI.

BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said the incident indicated the fascist nature of the CPI(M) and its feeder organisations.

The All India Students Federation said the college had become a safe haven for anti-social elements. The Save University College campaign committee said college authorities must also be held accountable for the incident.