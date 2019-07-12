Student stabbed at Kerala University campus

A third-year BA student of the University College in Thiruvananthapuram was stabbed inside the Kerala University campus on the morning of July 12, the police reported.

Akhil, a Political Science student, was sitting under a tree along with his friends when he was attacked.

He was rushed to the general hospital, police added.

The incident was preceded by a campus dispute between two groups of students belonging to the pro-CPI(M) Students Federation of India (SFI). Akhil belongs to the SFI.

Soon after the incident, angry students squatted on the road in front of the University gate and raised slogans demanding justice.

There is a large police presence in front of the campus.