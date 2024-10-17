Student-scientist interface highlights need for awareness to conserve sawfishes 

A student-scientist Interface held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute on October 17 (Thursday) emphasised the role of massive awareness initiatives for the conservation of critically endangered species, especially sawfishes and sharks.

Organised as part of the International Sawfish Day observance, the awareness meet highlighted that sawfishes were on the verge of extinction owing to habitat loss, plastic pollution, climate change, and fishing gear entangling.

Interacting with students, CMFRI scientists underlined the importance of educating them about conservation for a broader reach among stakeholders and the public. They suggested avoiding or restricting gillnetting in natural habitats of sawfishes, releasing them if caught in fishing nets, and adopting the best practices in coastal development.

Sawfishes are elasmobranchs, and their skeleton is made of cartilage. They resemble sharks with a long narrow rostrum with sharp teeth on either side similar to a saw.

Hibi Eden, MP, said the conservation of endangered species was crucial at a time when climate change was posing threat to ocean ecosystems. “Promoting public awareness is vital to emphasise that everyone plays a part in conserving the species,” he added.

CMFRI Director Grinson George presided. “Although fishermen are aware of the protected status of sawfishes, increased outreach programmes and greater stakeholder involvement are still necessary to effectively safeguard the remaining sawfishes in India,” he said.

Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, head of finfish fisheries division, said the main threat to sawfishes was accidental capture, especially in trawl nets and gillnets.

Around 300 students participated in the meet. Using a sawfish model, scientists from the institute gave them a detailed explanation of the species.

