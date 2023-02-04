HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student scholarship winners felicitated

February 04, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Attingal MLA O.S. Ambika inaugurates ‘Little Scholars’ programme of the SSK’s Kilimanoor BRC.

Attingal MLA O.S. Ambika inaugurates ‘Little Scholars’ programme of the SSK’s Kilimanoor BRC.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) Kilimanoor block resource centre (BRC) organised ‘Little scholars’, its own programme, at Raja Ravi Varma cultural centre, Kilimanoor, on Saturday.

Attingal MLA O.S. Ambika inaugurated the programme. SSK’s Thiruvananthapuram district project coordinator S. Jawad delivered the keynote address. Kilimanoor gramapanchayat president T.R. Manoj presided. Block project coordinator V.R. Sabu was present.

District panchayat member G.G. Giri Krishnan felicitated winners of lower secondary scholarship and upper secondary scholarships, Inspire awards, and SSK’s Kala Utsav. Writer and teacher Manu Kumar Aaliyad led an awareness class on learning for students and parents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.