Student scholarship winners felicitated

February 04, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) Kilimanoor block resource centre (BRC) organised ‘Little scholars’, its own programme, at Raja Ravi Varma cultural centre, Kilimanoor, on Saturday.

Attingal MLA O.S. Ambika inaugurated the programme. SSK’s Thiruvananthapuram district project coordinator S. Jawad delivered the keynote address. Kilimanoor gramapanchayat president T.R. Manoj presided. Block project coordinator V.R. Sabu was present.

District panchayat member G.G. Giri Krishnan felicitated winners of lower secondary scholarship and upper secondary scholarships, Inspire awards, and SSK’s Kala Utsav. Writer and teacher Manu Kumar Aaliyad led an awareness class on learning for students and parents.