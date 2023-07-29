Student returns lost bag to its owner

July 29, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A Class V student showed her honesty by returning a bag she found on the banks of the canal near the Coir Corporation office in Alappuzha to its original owner. Farida Feroze, a student of St. Joseph’s High School, Alappuzha, noticed the bag while on a stroll with her father Feroze Ahammed and younger sister Fadiya Feroze on a recent evening.

The bag was later handed over to the Alappuzha South police. The police after checking the bag, which contained important documents and some cash, traced its owner Vinny of Mangalam in Alappuzha municipality and handed it over.