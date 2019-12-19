Student protesters attacked

Students of Indira Gandhi Institute of Science and Technology, who staged a protest and took out a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were attacked allegedly by BJP-RSS activists at Mambaram here on Wednesday.

K.V. Umesh, sub inspector, Pinarayi police station, said that there was a scuffle between the students and a few local people as the march reached Mambaram. The students were raising slogans against the Central government.

Soda bottles thrown

“Since the police were deputed in the area any untoward incidents were averted,” he said, adding that a few soda bottles were reportedly flung at the protesters. However, he was unaware of any injuries to the students during the incident.

No one had been taken into custody.

Since the procession had been video-graphed, action, if any, would be taken after reviewing the footage, he said.