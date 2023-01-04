Student police cadets win praise for painstaking service

January 04, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Not a single venue of the school arts festival is free from their micro-monitoring eyes. These youngsters in the uniform of student police cadets (SPC) are setting a benchmark again in the flawless management of major events such as the school Kalolsavam for which thousands turn up.

Apart from being volunteers, many of them are in touch with senior police officers. Some also assist the police to gather field-level information on miscreants, drug pushers, and eve-teasers.

“What we feel is that they are cent percent committed to the assigned work. They never come up with justifications to escape from responsibilities. Also, they are not complaining of tough situations,” said a senior woman police officer who coordinates one of the SPC teams. She also observed that the high energy level of students was found quite effective in managing the festival crowd.

Nearly 1,500 SPCs are on the field assisting the police, organising committee members and other volunteers near the 24 venues in the city. Though a few of them are experienced in managing local events, a majority are new to the field. They come with the confidence they gained during training ahead of the festival.

“For us, this is a rare chance as we can work hand-in-hand with the police. We are happy that people are willing to accept our suggestions or instructions. They also respect us,” said V. Sruthi, one of the cadets. She added that the cooperation of other field-level volunteers with the SPC was also commendable as it demonstrated true team spirit.