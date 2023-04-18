Student Police Cadets, Scouts and Guides in Kerala’s CBSE schools soon

April 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

CBSE schools in Kerala will now have units of Student Police Cadets (SPC), besides Bharat Scouts and Guides. A North Zone delegate meeting of CBSE school managers under the aegis of the Council for CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) in Kozhikode on Tuesday also decided to provide subject-based training to teachers to meet the current requirements.

Inaugurating the meeting, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy stressed the need to mould students in such a way that they became useful to society and suggested that schools adopt a method of education that suited that purpose. “Direction is more important than knowledge. The bane of current society is a generation that has lost meaning, does not believe in mysteries, and has an information overload,” he said.

National Council of CBSE Schools general secretary Indira Rajan pointed out the challenges faced by CBSE schools in the State with the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and the change in curriculum. She alleged that the State government was discriminating against aided and unaided schools by lifting several benefits, including property tax, building tax and vehicle tax exemptions, since April 1. Service and wage rules have been revised, while there is a move to unify the fee structure in unaided schools. The council submitted a memorandum citing these problems to the Chief Secretary.

In his address, CBSE academic director Joseph Emmanuel spoke about the changes required in each school as part of implementing NEP-2020. He said that all schools, irrespective of the stream of education, were to follow rules implemented by the State government for admission to Class 1 for the 2023-24 academic year. Mr. Emmanuel also gave directions on changes that needed to be made in teaching methods and extra-curricular activities.

CCSK general secretary Suchitra Shaijinth explained the kind of training that needed to be imparted to teachers in accordance with NEP-2020.