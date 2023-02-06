ADVERTISEMENT

Student migration not due to fall in higher education standards: Bindu

February 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Students from Kerala account for only 4% of emigrants from the country: Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Dismissing the reports of student exodus from the State due to purported inadequacies in the higher education sector, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has attributed the trend to a pan-India phenomenon.

While migration patterns indicate that Keralites constitute only 4% of those who migrate to other countries from India, the State’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has increased by 10% during the last five years, to be among the highest in the country.

Dr. Bindu appeared to pick holes in the speculation of a mass migration of the youth while responding to a calling attention motion moved by Manjalamkuzhi Ali (IUML) on the need to curb brain drain in the Assembly on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The country, she said, has been witnessing several students migrating to developed countries with Canada and Australia liberalising immigration rules for want of local human resource. Besides the lure of permanent residency, postgraduate work permit, the perception of a more liberal social environment and better living standards, and the ease in obtaining education loans have fostered migration.

According to an estimate provided by the Centre in Parliament, 6,46,206 students went abroad for higher education last year till November 2022. Another study by education provider Oxford International found that Andhra Pradesh and Punjab accounted for 12% each of such students, while those from Maharashtra formed 11% of the section.

Pointing out that only 4% of them were from Kerala, Dr. Bindu said the numbers of students who went abroad during the last few years are as follows: 2016 – 18,428; 2017 – 22,093; 2018 – 26,456; 2019 – 30,948; and 2020 – 15,277.

Nonetheless, the All India Higher Education Survey (AISHE) 2020-21 conducted by the Ministry of Education has shown that the GER in higher education in Kerala has increased from 32.4% in 2016-17 to 43.2% in 2020-21. Nearly 3.3 lakh students have enrolled in higher education institutions in the State during the last five years, the Minister informed the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US