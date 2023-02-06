Student migration not due to fall in higher education standards: Bindu

February 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dismissing the reports of student exodus from the State due to purported inadequacies in the higher education sector, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has attributed the trend to a pan-India phenomenon.

While migration patterns indicated Keralites constituted only 4% of those who migrated to other countries from India, the State’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has increased by 10% during the last five years to be among the highest in the country.

Dr. Bindu appeared to punch holes in the speculations of a mass migration of youth while responding to a calling attention motion moved by Manjalamkuzhi Ali (IUML) on the need to curb brain drain in the Assembly on Monday.

The country, she said, has been witnessing several students migrating to developed countries with Canada and Australia liberalising immigration rules for want of local human resources. Besides the lure of permanent residency, postgraduate work permit, the perception of a more liberal social environment and better living standards, and the ease in obtaining education loans have fostered migration.

According to an estimate provided by the Centre in Parliament, 6,46,206 students went abroad for higher education last year till November 2022. Another study by education provider Oxford International found that Andhra Pradesh and Punjab accounted for 12% each of such students, while those from Maharashtra formed 11% of the section.

Pointing out that only 4% of these were from Kerala, Dr. Bindu said the numbers of students who went abroad during the last few years are as follows: 2016 – 18428; 2017 – 22093; 2018 – 26456; 2019 – 30948; and 2020 – 15277.

Nonetheless, the All India Higher Education Survey (AISHE) 2020-21 conducted by the Ministry of Education has shown that the GER in higher education in Kerala has increased from 32.4% in 2016-17 to 43.2% in 2020-21. Nearly 3.3 lakh students have enrolled in higher education institutions in the State during the last five years, the Minister informed the House.