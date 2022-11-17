Student migration abroad not an indication of State’s failings: Balagopal

November 17, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

40-odd universities from eight countries attend Odepc education expo in capital

The Hindu Bureau

Migration of students from the State to other countries for higher education indicates Kerala’s excellence rather than failings, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an ‘International Study Expo’ organised by Odepc (Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd.), a State government undertaking, as part of its study abroad programme at Hotel Apollo Dimora here on Thursday.

The Minister said students from the State were capable of moving to any country, finding educational opportunities and adapting to the ways there. The educational sector in the State equipped them for this. At the same time, the government was aiming at creating more educational and employment opportunities in the State.

Representatives of more than 40 public and private universities from eight countries are participating in the expo. These include the U.S., the U.K., France, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, Switzerland and Finland.

The expo will be held in Kochi and Kozhikode too on November 19 and 20, respectively.

Besides selecting courses and colleges abroad, Odepc will facilitate visa processing, training ahead of admission, and foreign language training. It will also provide other services such as airport pick-up when students reach their destination, city orientation, acclimatisation services and so on.

Odepc managing director Anoop K.A. said they were trying to make available low-interest loans for higher education through the Women and Child Development department, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development departments, and other institutions.

Venu Rajamony, Officer on Special Duty (External Cooperation), Labour Secretary Mini Antony, Odepc chairman K.P. Anilkumar, and Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation managing director Bindu V.C. were present.

