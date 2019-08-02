Student leaders told to sink differences

Leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Federation (AISF) have been told to clear their differences of opinion and function unitedly.

The call for unity was made at a mediation held at the behest of Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran here on Friday. The move comes in the wake of sporadic incidents of violence that erupted at University College and the skirmishes at Njarakkal which later culminated in a police action against CPI workers in Ernakulam on July 23.

Both, Mr. Rajendran and Mr. Balakrishnan are understood to have called upon the student leaders to sink their differences of opinion and go forward unitedly, realising the contemporary political milieu of the country. This was an obvious reference to the pressing need for unity among Left parties that was being accented both by the CPI as well as the CPI(M), sources said.

The SFI was facing the allegation of denying functional freedom to other student organisations, even the AISF. The meeting is understood to have directed to ensure that such allegations are not cropping up any more.

Commission formed

Meanwhile, the CPI State executive that met here is understood to have formed a three-member commission to probe the police lathicharge on party workers in Ernakulam.

The commission headed by K.P. Rajendran, comprises V. Chamunni and P.P. Suneer. The commission would probe the complaints about use of force by the police and the observations of CPI Ernakulam district secretary P. Raju that there was a conspiracy behind the action.

Mr. Rajendran is understood to have briefed the meeting about the steps taken by him as well as Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan in the wake of the police action.

But a government decision on Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas on the police action may get delayed. The government has directed the Home Secretary to study the report and furnish proposals. On getting the Home Secretary’s report, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would hold discussions with CPI leaders and then decide on the course of action, sources said.