Student killed, over 40 injured as bus overturns in Idukki

January 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Idukki

Students of a Malappuram institute were returning after a tour to Ramakkalmedu when the bus plunged into a gorge

Sandeep Vellaram

A 20-year-old college student was killed and 40 of his classmates injured when the bus they were travelling on overturned while negotiating a hairpin turn at Thinkalkkad, near Adimaly, in Idukki early Sunday. The police identified the deceased as Mohammad Minhaj, a resident of Adavanadu in Malappuram district. They said the accident occurred around 1.15 a.m.

The students of Regional Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Tirur in Malappuram district were on the way to Malappuram from Ramakkalmedu after a college tour when the accident occurred. Station House Officer, Vellathooval, R. Kumar, told The Hindu that the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle. The bus careened off the road and plunged into a 200-m-deep gorge abutting the carriageway. Mr. Kumar said the driver seemed inexperienced in negotiating the hairpin bends and turns on the wooded high-range stretch.

Trapped under bus

Mr. Kumar said Milhaj lay trapped beneath the overturned bus for an hour. Darkness and rough terrain impeded the rescue operations. The police said 41 students and the bus crew had set off from college on December 29. They visited Kodaikanal hill station in Tamil Nadu on December 29 and reached Ramakkalmedu in Idukki on December 30.

Emergency services and local rescue workers admitted the injured to Morning Star Hospital in Adimaly. They shifted some to the Kolanchery Medical College Hospital. The police shifted Milhaj’s body to the Adimaly Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

