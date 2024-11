A 16-year-old student was killed after he was struck by lightning on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Midhun, son of Madhu, of Attingal. He died on the spot.

A female student sustained burns and has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, said the Nedumangad police.

As per information provided by local residents, a group of students were in an open place near Thiruchitrupara as part of holidaying.