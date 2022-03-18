Student killed in accident
A 19-year-old student was killed in an accident at Punkunnam, near here, on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Ansil Aslam of Punnayurkkulam. A bus on the Thrissur-Kozhikode route hit the scooter he was riding. The student was going for NEET coaching
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.