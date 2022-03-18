Kerala

Student killed in accident

A 19-year-old student was killed in an accident at Punkunnam, near here, on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ansil Aslam of Punnayurkkulam. A bus on the Thrissur-Kozhikode route hit the scooter he was riding. The student was going for NEET coaching


