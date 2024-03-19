GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student killed after boulders from tipper lorry falls on scooter

March 19, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A college student riding a scooter was killed after a boulder fell on him from a moving tipper lorry that carries boulders to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport, here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ananthu, 26, a native of Mukkola in Vizhinjam and a BDS student at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara.

According to the police, the accident occurred near the Mullumuk area in Vizhinjam around 8 a.m. The boulders accidentally rolled down from the truck and fell on him when he was riding a scooter. Although he was rushed to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara, he succumbed to his injuries by afternoon. Enraged by the incident, local residents, with the support of political party representatives in the area, blocked the entrance of the port for a while.

Later, the blockade was withdrawn after the port authorities agreed to discuss the matter on Wednesday. The police have recorded the arrest of the truck driver soon after the accident. The residents in the area alleged that the trucks carrying boulders to the port were overloaded with granite stones. The State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case in connection with the accidental death of Ananthu.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath has directed the District Collector and District Police Chief to submit a report in 10 days after assessing the security breach in the accident.

The case will be considered in the sitting to be held at the Thiruvananthapuram Commission office on April 2. The case was registered based on media reports. Meanwhile, the Vizhinjam International Port Protection Council will hold a fast in front of the port on Wednesday, seeking compensation for the family of the victim. 

