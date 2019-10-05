Student injured during hammer throw event

In a freak accident, a Plus One student sustained serious injuries after a hammer fell on his head during the State Junior Athletic Meet at Pala.

The accident occurred around 12 noon on Friday when Abheel Johnson, a student of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Pala, was struck with a hammer thrown by one of the competitors.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, and admitted to the critical care unit.

Hospital sources said the youth underwent an emergency surgery and his condition continued to be critical.

Eyewitnesses said Abheel, a volunteer at the event, was moving between the fields marked for javelin and hammer throw events. The hammer weighing around 3 kg fell on him from a distance of 35 metres. Abheel, who fell on the ground, was rushed to the hospital by the event officials.

Abheel is the son of George Johnson of Kurinjamkulam House, Chovvoor, near Melukav.