April 18, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A Plus Two student went missing in the sea off the coast of Pallithura on Thursday.

Melbin F. Jusa, 17, of Fathima Lane in Pallithura, was reported to have gone missing around 4.30 p.m. after he went for a swim along with three friends. He is believed to have been swept away by the waves, while the others swam to safety.

The Coastal Police launched a rescue operation on being alerted.