Student from Viyyur becomes topper in Madras IIT entrance test

Nandita Narayanan. Special Arrangement.

13 December 2020 08:42 IST

Nandita Narayanan of Viyyur, a first-year engineering student at Government Engineering College, Thrissur, has become topper at the entrance examination conducted by IIT, Madras, for its online degree course (Data Science and Programming).

In the examination attended by 30,000 people of different age groups, one more person, Bachu Chandrakanth, a graduate from IIT, Gorakhpur, shared top rank with Nandita Narayanan. Nandita, daughter of Narayanan Kutty, a businessman at UAE, got 100% marks in the entrance examination.

