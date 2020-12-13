Student from Viyyur becomes topper in Madras IIT entrance test

Nandita Narayanan of Viyyur, a first-year engineering student at Government Engineering College, Thrissur, has become topper at the entrance examination conducted by IIT, Madras, for its online degree course (Data Science and Programming).
In the examination attended by 30,000 people of different age groups, one more person, Bachu Chandrakanth, a graduate from IIT, Gorakhpur, shared top rank with Nandita Narayanan. Nandita, daughter of Narayanan Kutty, a businessman at UAE, got 100% marks in the entrance examination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath