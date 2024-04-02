Student found dead in Central University of Kerala hostel in Kasaragod

April 02, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A 24-year-old doctoral student from Odisha was found dead in the hostel of the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said Ruby Patel, 24, a PhD scholar from Bargarh Salepali, Odisha, was found dead hanging in the hostel bathroom around noon. Ruby was pursuing studies in Hindi and Comparative Literature.

The Bekal police transferred the body to the Kanhangad district hospital mortuary. The police suspect academic pressure and psychological issues could be the reasons for the student committing suicide. This is the second instance of a student taking own life in the college hostel in recent months.

Last month, Nidish Yadav, 28, a second-semester MEd student from Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead hanging in the hostel. In January, a student from Tamil Nadu who attempted suicide was saved by the timely intervention of students and staff.

Against this backdrop, student organisations have raised strong objections to the the university’s perceived lack of intervention and failure to appoint a psychologist on permanent basis.

University Students Council president A. Sreehari said despite strong demands following the suicide attempt in January, the university had only appointed a psychologist on temporary basis. The council had been urging the university to make a permanent appointment, considering the challenges faced by students. He said the University Registrar assured the council that the matter would be taken up at the upcoming executive meeting.

