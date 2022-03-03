Student entrepreneurship summit tomorrow

340 colleges to take part in event by Kerala Startup Mission

340 colleges to take part in event by Kerala Startup Mission

Over 340 colleges across the State will take part in the sixth edition of the IEDC Summit 2022, Asia’s largest student enterpreneurship summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission, which will be held at the St. Joseph’s College of Engineering and Technology, Pala, on Saturday.

Saji Cherian, Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Culture and Youth Affairs will inaugurate the one-day event. The summit will witness a series of interactive sessions fireside chat sessions, panel discussions, social entrepreneurship talks, workshops and product exhibitions.

The event, according to the organisers, will also serve as an avenue for the participants to showcase their innovative products and to develop strong networks .

Winners of Innovators Premier League (IPL) and idea fest organised in connection with the event will receive awards and cash prizes at the valedictory session.