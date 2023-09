September 12, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A Plus One student died after drowning in the Neyyar river at Arattukadavu, near Neyyattinkara, on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Ram Madhav of Plamootukada. He was a student of the Viswabharathy Public School at Neyyattinkara.

The incident occurred after Ram along with some friends went to a bathing ghat to swim after attending tuition class. The body was later fished out by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.