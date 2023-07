July 04, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thrissur

A 19-year-old student, who went fishing with friends in a canal at Arippalam in the district on Tuesday, drowned.

The deceased has been identified as Verone, son of Anthony Kollamamparambil of Arippalam.

Verone, who accidently fell into the canal near the Arippalam bridge while fishing, was caught in the water current. He was a first-year student of Model Polytechnic College, Kallettumkara.