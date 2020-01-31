Student dies after collapsing in school toilet

A Plus One student of the Wayanad Muslim Orphanage Higher Secondary School at Muttil in the district died after collapsing in the toilet of the school on Thursday noon.
The student, Fathima Nazeela, 17, daughter of Hamsa of Mulapparambath at Kambalakkad, was found in a critical condition in the bathroom after lunch break.
Teachers and students opened the door of the toilet forcibly after the girl failed to respond, A. Abdul Jaleel, principal of the school told The Hindu. Though the student was rushed to a private hospital here, she died, Mr. Jaleel said. The cause of the girl’s death could be ascertained only after an autopsy, the police said. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for autopsy. The police registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.
