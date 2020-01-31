Kerala

Student dies after collapsing in school toilet

more-in

A Plus One student of the Wayanad Muslim Orphanage Higher Secondary School at Muttil in the district died after collapsing in the toilet of the school on Thursday noon.

The student, Fathima Nazeela, 17, daughter of Hamsa of Mulapparambath at Kambalakkad, was found in a critical condition in the bathroom after lunch break.

Teachers and students opened the door of the toilet forcibly after the girl failed to respond, A. Abdul Jaleel, principal of the school told The Hindu. Though the student was rushed to a private hospital here, she died, Mr. Jaleel said. The cause of the girl’s death could be ascertained only after an autopsy, the police said. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for autopsy. The police registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
death
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:10:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/student-dies-after-collapsing-in-school-toilet/article30696195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY