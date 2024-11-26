 />

Student climbed up flagpole of his free will: District School Arts Festival organisers

Class XII student on volunteer duty informs school principal that he was not forced to climb up the flagpole and has been trained to climb heights as part of NSS training, a statement said.

Updated - November 26, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The organisers of the District School Arts Festival under way at Neyyattinkara have said that a Class XII Computer Science student of Government Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, who is also part of the school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit climbed up the flagpole of his free will ahead of the inauguration of the festival.

In a statement on Tuesday, festival reception committee convener R. Salimraj said that while arranging the rope for flag hoisting to be held prior to the inaugural, the rope got tangled at the top of the pole and would not come loose. At this time, the Class XII student who was on volunteer duty at the grounds climbed up the flagpole of his own volition and untangled the rope.

The rope did not get tangled during the flag hoisting. The student who climbed up the flagpole half an hour before the flag hoisting. He came down the flagpole immediately after fixing the problem.

The student has informed the school principal in writing that he was not forced to climb up the flagpole and he has been trained to climb heights as part of NSS training, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suo motu taken a case in connection with the incident.

Published - November 26, 2024 10:36 pm IST

