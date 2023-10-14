HamberMenu
Student climate conclave begins tomorrow

October 14, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 400 students will attend the National Students’ Climate Conclave to be held in the State capital for three days from Monday.

Organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan to foster climate sensitivity and environmental consciousness among students, the conclave to be held at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) at PMG here will see participation of students and teachers from States such as Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Chandigarh too. Nineteen students and five teachers from those States will be received by Kerala.

Select students from 88 of the 258 schools in the State where weather stations have been set up will attend the meet. Not only students from higher secondary schools where Geography is taught as a subject, but also those studying Science and Commerce will attend the conclave.

Experts from the area of science, technology, and environment will handle various sessions.

Climate studies, observations, and inferences being conducted by the students as part of the weather station project will be presented as papers at the conclave. Other higher secondary and vocational higher students will also present papers. Paper presentations will be held at three venues.

Select 28 posters from the 14 districts too will be exhibited.

In all there will be five venues, not to mention pavilions of agencies under the General Education department.

Pre-conference sessions will be held on Monday. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will inaugurate the conclave at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will preside. M.V. Dethan, scientific adviser to the Chief Minister, will deliver the keynote address.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the valedictory at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

