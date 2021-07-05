Student challenges Kerala govt. decision not to grant grace marks

KOCHI

05 July 2021 21:06 IST

Writ petition filed before Kerala High Court

A writ petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court challenging the government decision not to grant grace marks to SSLC and Plus Two students who had taken part in various extracurricular activities.

It has been decided not to award grace marks to students who had participated in various extracurricular activities such as Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadet (SPC), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Junior Red Cross (JRC), and National Service Scheme (NSS) in SSLC and Plus Two in view of schools remaining closed in the 2020-21 academic year due to COVID-19.

The petition against the government decision was filed by Fazeeh Rahman, Class 10 student of PTMHS, Kodiyathur in Kozhikode. According to him, Scouts and Guides, SPC, NCC, and JRC were at the forefront in containing the pandemic. They had played a crucial role in providing succour to the needy during lockdowns by distributing cooked meals besides collecting and distributing sanitisers, masks, etc. Therefore, the government decision not to grant grace marks was unreasonable, stated the petition.

Advertising

Advertising