Student bitten by snake at Wadakkanchery school 

A fourth standard student sustained a snakebite in the compound of Government Boys Lower Primary School, Wadakkanchery, on Thursday.

Adesh, 10, of Kumaranellur was bitten by a snake belonging to the viper family. The student was first taken to the district hospital and later admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. The child’s condition is stable now, according to the school authorities. However, he is continuing under observation.

Renovation

As renovation works are going on at Government Boys LP School, students were shifted temporarily to the nearby Government Girls LP School, Aanaparambu.

The child was walking to the classroom after alighting from the bus, when he was bitten by the snake.

There has been allegations that the school compound was not cleaned properly.

Education Minster V. Sivankutty telephoned the student’s father, Anil Kumar, and enquired about his health.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists protested in front of the office of the headmaster against the incident.