Kerala

Student bitten by snake at school in Thrissur

The condition of the child was safe, hospital authorities say

Even as the death of a schoolgirl at Sulthan Bathery in Kerala has raised questions about the safety of students, a Class V student at CMI Carmel School, Chalakudy, was bitten by a snake on Tuesday. Jerald Kannanaikal of Chalakudy was admitted to a private hospital and the condition of the child was safe, according to hospital authorities.

Lab tests did not indicate presence of venom in blood. Meanwhile, a snake was found at a book storeroom at Olari Government School on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a snake was found in a room, where books were stored in Olari Government school on Tuesday.

Kerala
