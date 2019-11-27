Student bitten by snake at school in Thrissur

Even as the death of a schoolgirl at Sulthan Bathery in Kerala has raised questions about the safety of students, a Class V student at CMI Carmel School, Chalakudy, was bitten by a snake on Tuesday. Jerald Kannanaikal of Chalakudy was admitted to a private hospital and the condition of the child was safe, according to hospital authorities.

Lab tests did not indicate presence of venom in blood. Meanwhile, a snake was found at a book storeroom at Olari Government School on Tuesday.

