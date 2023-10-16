HamberMenu
Student arrested with live cartridges at Thiruvananthapuram airport

October 16, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering student was arrested from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday on the charge of carrying live cartridges.

The arrested has been identified as Abraham Varghese, 26, son of Varghese of Saraswathipuram, Mysuru. The airport authorities handed over the accused to the Valiyathura police after the accused failed to produce any valid documents related to the ammunition or provide any satisfactory explanation.

He is doing an engineering programme in the U.S. and reached Bengaluru from the U.S. via Qatar. He then reached his ancestral house at Kayamkulam by road.

The 9 mm cartridges were seized from him when he reached the domestic terminal of the airport to board a Chennai flight. He has been booked under the Arms Act and handed over to the police.

