Struggling to survive, weavers now pin hopes on Onam sales

Most weavers’ cooperative societies in Kerala on the verge of shutdown

It has been more than three years since the Paravur Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society in Ernakulam district had a decent sale. “The production is going on as usual and we have never failed to pay our weavers on time. We have managed so far with borrowed money. But now, we are at a dead end,” said Priyadarshini M.B., secretary of the Society.

Every weavers’ cooperative society in the State has a similar tale to narrate, and most of them are on the verge of shutdown due to the uncertainty ahead. The two floods and the year-long COVID-induced crisis have taken their toll on every sector of life. But, the handloom sector, which faced several problems before the crises began, is one of the worst-affected.

For most handloom societies in the State, except for a few flourishing through online sales and overseas clientele, 90% of sales happen during the four major festival seasons — Onam, Vishu, Ramzan, and Christmas — and through seasonal fairs organised in every district by the Industries Department. During the last three to four years, one unfortunate circumstance or the other kept people away from the seasonal markets, resulting in loads of handloom textiles remaining unsold, driving the weavers and the societies to huge debts.

“The government has allotted 20% rebate for 52 days a year, encompassing the four seasons, and the sale of handloom products happens only during those days,” said Ranjisha N., secretary of Kommeri Weavers’ Cooperative Society in Kozhikode. Besides the seasonal sale, it is the government’s school uniform programme that keeps the societies afloat.

With COVID-19 cases coming down, the weavers have begun preparing for the next season, Onam. “We earn around ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore usually during the Onam sale every year. We made only 30% of it this Vishu. If we can make a good sale during the coming Onam season, we will be back on our feet,” said Mahesh N., secretary of Kanhirode Weavers’ Cooperative Society in Kannur.

A good sale is also necessary for the societies to move forward. “Our raw materials are almost finished. We need to get more yarn from Tamil Nadu if we need to continue,” said Ms. Priyadarshini.

Meanwhile, the Industries Department in every district is making efforts to hold seasonal fairs if the situation is favourable. “The weavers are good at production and always come with good stock. What they fail is on the marketing front and that is where we step in,” said Abdul Rasheed K., Handloom Inspector attached to the District Industries Centre in Kozhikode. However, with fluctuating test positivity rates in most districts, the officials as well as the weavers remain apprehensive about the upcoming festival season.