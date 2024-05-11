ADVERTISEMENT

Structural plan of Brahmapuram CBG plant to be ready by next week

Published - May 11, 2024 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

The ₹80-crore project viewed as a major step towards scientific management of biodegradable waste generated in Kochi; BPCL to use biogas generated at the plant for its energy needs; Kochi Corporation responsible for providing food waste at the plant for processing

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation work for the proposed compressed biogas (CBG) plant of BPCL Kochi Refineries at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment yard at Brahmapuram is likely to begin in the last week of May.

The structural plan of the proposed plant is expected to be ready by next week. It will be reviewed by the consultant engaged by BPCL and experts from the petroleum company. The plan also needs to be submitted for statutory approval. The firm began work on the plan after obtaining the results of soil test.

Engineers of the firm that secured the contract for setting up the plant hope to begin the foundation work at the site before the onset of the monsoon. The work would probably start in areas where deep piling is not required. The progress of the work would largely depend on the weather conditions, said an official.

The civic administration views the ₹80-crore project as a major step towards scientific management of biodegradable waste generated in the city. The neighbouring local bodies, which are struggling to handle waste, pin their hopes on the plant. Each year, they shell out a significant amount for waste management. If everything goes as planned, the unit will become operational in a year.

Centre for Entrepreneurship and Industries Development, a Punjab-based firm, had won the bid for setting up the plant. BPCL would use the biogas generated at the plant for its energy needs, while the biomanure could be used for farming. The Corporation will have the responsibility of providing food waste at the plant for processing.

