Structural plan of Brahmapuram CBG plant to be ready by next week

The foundation work for the proposed compressed biogas (CBG) plant of BPCL Kochi Refineries at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment yard at Brahmapuram is likely to begin in the last week of May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The structural plan of the proposed plant is expected to be ready by next week. It will be reviewed by the consultant engaged by BPCL and experts from the petroleum company. The plan also needs to be submitted for statutory approval. The firm began work on the plan after obtaining the results of soil test.

Engineers of the firm that secured the contract for setting up the plant hope to begin the foundation work at the site before the onset of the monsoon. The work would probably start in areas where deep piling is not required. The progress of the work would largely depend on the weather conditions, said an official.

The civic administration views the ₹80-crore project as a major step towards scientific management of biodegradable waste generated in the city. The neighbouring local bodies, which are struggling to handle waste, pin their hopes on the plant. Each year, they shell out a significant amount for waste management. If everything goes as planned, the unit will become operational in a year.

Centre for Entrepreneurship and Industries Development, a Punjab-based firm, had won the bid for setting up the plant. BPCL would use the biogas generated at the plant for its energy needs, while the biomanure could be used for farming. The Corporation will have the responsibility of providing food waste at the plant for processing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.