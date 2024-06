Gusty winds and rain wreaked havoc in parts of Kuttanad on Monday. Scores of trees and power poles were uprooted in Thalavady and Thakazhi. A house was damaged in Thalavady after a tree fell on it. No one was injured in the incident. The roof of a building of the K.K. Kumarapillai Memorial Government High School at Karumadi was damaged by strong winds. The roof tiles of the building were flown away. The school had dispersed early due to inclement weather, which prevented any potential mishaps.