GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Strong westerlies to trigger widespread rain in Kerala

Published - May 30, 2024 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A traditional fisherman in Kochi repairing his nets against the backdrop of the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for all districts in the State on Thursday.

A traditional fisherman in Kochi repairing his nets against the backdrop of the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for all districts in the State on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

Setting the stage for the four-month rainy season, southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday. All the criteria required for the declaration of the monsoon were met in the morning. 

Mancompu in Alappuzha received the highest rainfall of 19 cm in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Karumadi in Alappuzha and Kalamasserry in Ernakulam 15 cm each, and Kodungalloor in Thrissur 14 cm. Though rain abated relatively compared to the previous day, thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds lashed various parts of the State.

Eight people were injured after being struck by lightning on the Kozhikode beach. Of the injured, one was admitted to the ICU of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, while the rest are in stable condition.

A 62-year-old man was found dead in a waterlogged paddy polder at Pallippuram, near Cherthala, in Alappuzha. The deceased was identified as Ashokan of Pallippuram. He is suspected to have slipped and fallen into the field.

The body of a 48-year-old man who went missing at Kaniyam Thottil in Kollam on Thursday was retrieved from Puthuchira, around 1 km from the spot where he was washed away by the currents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for 12 districts, except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, on Friday warning of isolated heavy rain triggered by strong westerlies and a cyclonic circulation.

A shear zone runs over the south peninsular India, and a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala in the middle troposphere level. Strong westerly winds are also prevailing along the Kerala coast. Under its influence, the State is likely to experience widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gutsy winds with a speed of 30–40 kmph during the next seven days, says an IMD release.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.