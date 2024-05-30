Strong westerlies to trigger widespread rain in Kerala

Setting the stage for the four-month rainy season, southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday. All the criteria required for the declaration of the monsoon were met in the morning.

Mancompu in Alappuzha received the highest rainfall of 19 cm in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Karumadi in Alappuzha and Kalamasserry in Ernakulam 15 cm each, and Kodungalloor in Thrissur 14 cm. Though rain abated relatively compared to the previous day, thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds lashed various parts of the State.

Eight people were injured after being struck by lightning on the Kozhikode beach. Of the injured, one was admitted to the ICU of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, while the rest are in stable condition.

A 62-year-old man was found dead in a waterlogged paddy polder at Pallippuram, near Cherthala, in Alappuzha. The deceased was identified as Ashokan of Pallippuram. He is suspected to have slipped and fallen into the field.

The body of a 48-year-old man who went missing at Kaniyam Thottil in Kollam on Thursday was retrieved from Puthuchira, around 1 km from the spot where he was washed away by the currents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for 12 districts, except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, on Friday warning of isolated heavy rain triggered by strong westerlies and a cyclonic circulation.

A shear zone runs over the south peninsular India, and a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala in the middle troposphere level. Strong westerly winds are also prevailing along the Kerala coast. Under its influence, the State is likely to experience widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gutsy winds with a speed of 30–40 kmph during the next seven days, says an IMD release.