Strong waves batter coastal areas of Alappuzha

Swell waves battered coastal Alappuzha on Wednesday. Seawater entered several houses at Thrikkunnappuzha, Thottappally, Ambalappuzha, Neerkunnam, Vandanam, and Valanjavazhi among other places in the district.

Residents said the sea started to turn rough on Sunday night. Several houses close to the sea are at risk of destruction. Many coastal roads have been flooded and trees were uprooted. Several families have shifted to their relatives’ homes.

Officials said that they were in the process of calculating the damage. “We are closely monitoring the situation. Officials have been dispatched to affected areas. Arrangements are in place to provide necessary help to the people,” said a Revenue department official.

Though no relief camp was opened in the district as of Wednesday evening, the official said camps would be opened if the situation arises.

Seawall construction

The situation was severe, especially in areas where there were no seawalls. Residents blamed delays in constructing seawalls and breakwaters for the ever-worsening sea incursion.

Irrigation department officials, meanwhile, said that breakwaters would be constructed in areas with no seawalls. Recently, the department prepared an estimate of ₹46.4 crore for constructing two breakwaters, under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, at Thottappally and submitted it for technical sanction.

Besides, the department carried out a bathymetry study to prepare the design for constructing breakwaters at Andhakaranazhi, Chennaveli, Viyani, Matheri, and Perumballi-Ramanchery. It also submitted a detailed coastal map with suggestions to the State government to deal with sea surges in coastal areas of the district.

