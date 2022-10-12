Strong steps taken to curb substance abuse: Minister

Strong measures have been taken to curb substance abuse in the district, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal recently after reviewing the progress of the Vimukti campaign in Kollam. “The anti-drug awareness programmes are continuing at various levels along with the extensive district-level activities. A large-scale programme will be held involving all sections of society as part of reaching out to maximum number of people. A special meeting will be held on October 14 to finalise it,” he said. Further activities to be carried out at different levels will be discussed at the meeting, which will be attended by heads of various local bodies. As part of the event a wide range of events including mass run, human wall, awareness sessions for guest labourers, lamp lighting, meetings at small junctions, processions, school-level debates, competitions for students, flash mobs, dramas, programmes through Library Council, poster making, pledge, beach games by the Sports Council and online counselling will be organised throughout the district. “The message should be conveyed to the younger generation and the participation of all government departments is essential for this. The campaign can be strengthened by conducting more ward-level programmes. Instructions for continuing the program without break will be given in the coming days,” said the Minister. District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, District Collector Afsana Parveen, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph, District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) K. B. Ravi and Additional District Magistrate R. Beenarani attended the review meeting.