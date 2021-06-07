Strong rainfall likely from June 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 June 2021 20:17 IST

The west coast, including Kerala, can expect widespread rainfall from June 10 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Although the southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 3, it is yet to gain strength in the State. Rainfall has been deficient by 22% between June 1 and June 7.

A low pressure area likely to form in the north Bay of Bengal on June 11. Southwesterly winds over Arabian Sea are also likely to strengthen from June 10.

“'Enhanced rainfall activity is likely along the west coast and adjoining peninsular India including Maharashtra from June 10 onwards with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from June 11 to 13,” IMD said.

The weather agency has put Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on yellow alert on June 10 and 11.