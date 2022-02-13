Stroke treatment facility at Kozhikode beach hospital

Thrombolysis, a treatment to dissolve dangerous clots in blood vessels, improve blood flow, and prevent damage to tissues and organs of patients affected with stroke, was successfully conducted at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, popularly known as Beach Hospital. A release from Health Minister Veena George’s office on Sunday said that the condition of the patient was stable. The treatment is available in general hospitals and government medical college hospitals in 10 districts. It is offered under a special initiative of the Health department to rein in lifestyle diseases. One main hospital in each district is being equipped with the facility. With this, patients need not have to rush to medical college hospitals and superspecialty hospitals for treatment, the release added.