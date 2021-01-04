Strive to cover portions, Jaleel tells teachers

Minister criticises some teachers’ objections to new schedule

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has urged the teaching community to strive to prevent an irreversible disruption of the ongoing academic year.

Addressing Principals of government, aided and unaided colleges in the State of the first day of resumption of offline classes through videoconference on Monday, Dr. Jaleel called for priority in completing crucial theory portions and practical classes within the remaining time of the pandemic-hit academic year.

On responsibility

In a rather stern response to the objections raised by a section of teachers towards the work pattern proposed for the rest of the academic year, Dr. Jaleel said students’ welfare must remain their prime responsibility. Teachers must adopt a proactive stance in overcoming the crisis by maximising the number of class hours, rather than citing inconvenience. Such tendencies cannot be tolerated, he added.

“Notwithstanding the severe economic crisis, the government ensured all teachers received their salaries and other benefits even when the educational institutions remained shut,” he said.

For six hours

He said the faculty would not be required to remain in colleges beyond six hours. While colleges used to function from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. earlier, teachers used to work for 35 hours over five working days. Now, they would be required to work only an hour more. Teachers have been directed to remain in colleges for six hours for six days a week.

The Minister also directed Vice Chancellors and college principals to ensure examinations were conducted without delay and that results were declared in a time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has suggested that teachers record the offline sessions for delivering them online for students who cannot attend the classes for various reasons.