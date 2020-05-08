Stringent steps to curb rush at Muthanga check-post

The Wayanad district administration has decided to adopt stringent steps at the Muthanga inter-State check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border to curb rush.

Heavy rush was witnessed at the check-post, the only designated facility in the district for the return of Keralites stranded in other States, on Thursday midnight. Many returnees had reached the check-post without completing the registration process. However, only 703 persons were permitted to enter the State.

As many as 2,231 persons have returned home through the Muthanga check-post since May 4. While 267 persons crossed the border on the first day, as many as 164 persons in 89 vehicles entered the State till 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Those who have registered through NoRKA Roots and COVID-19 Jagratha online portal alone could enter the State through the check-post after obtaining permission from officials,” District Collector Adeela Abdulla said. “No one will be allowed to enter the State without completing the registration process. A decision in this regard was taken in the wake of the huge rush witnessed at the check post. Such incidents pose serious health threats to officials at the check-post,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Collector directed travellers to reach the check-post only at the allotted time to ensure social distancing. Returnees will be checked at Moolaholla on the Kerala- Karnataka border, instead at Muthanga, from Saturday, she said.

Ms. Abdulla visited the check-post on Friday to assess the situation.