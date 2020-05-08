Kerala

Stringent steps to curb rush at Muthanga check-post

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla visiting the Muthanga check-post on Friday.

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla visiting the Muthanga check-post on Friday.  

Several returnees found reaching facility without completing registration process

The Wayanad district administration has decided to adopt stringent steps at the Muthanga inter-State check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border to curb rush.

Heavy rush was witnessed at the check-post, the only designated facility in the district for the return of Keralites stranded in other States, on Thursday midnight. Many returnees had reached the check-post without completing the registration process. However, only 703 persons were permitted to enter the State.

As many as 2,231 persons have returned home through the Muthanga check-post since May 4. While 267 persons crossed the border on the first day, as many as 164 persons in 89 vehicles entered the State till 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Those who have registered through NoRKA Roots and COVID-19 Jagratha online portal alone could enter the State through the check-post after obtaining permission from officials,” District Collector Adeela Abdulla said. “No one will be allowed to enter the State without completing the registration process. A decision in this regard was taken in the wake of the huge rush witnessed at the check post. Such incidents pose serious health threats to officials at the check-post,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Collector directed travellers to reach the check-post only at the allotted time to ensure social distancing. Returnees will be checked at Moolaholla on the Kerala- Karnataka border, instead at Muthanga, from Saturday, she said.

Ms. Abdulla visited the check-post on Friday to assess the situation.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:35:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/stringent-steps-to-curb-rush-at-muthanga-check-post/article31538472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY