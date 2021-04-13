Stringent steps in Wayanad to contain pandemic

KALPETTA

Curbs on entry to tourism destinations; COVID tests at borders

The Wayanad district administration has decided to put in place stringent steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 during its second wave in the district, the lone district in the State which shares borders with two States.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Tuesday directed revenue officials to restrict the number of tourists to 500 persons a day at the major tourism destinations in the district such as Pookode, Thollayiram Kandy, and Banasurasagar. Ms. Abdulla directed the Vythiri tahsildar to make special arrangements for the purpose at Thollayiram Kandy area. Entry to the tourism destinations will be allowed only for those who have been vaccinated, who possess COVID-19 negative certificates and who have pre-booked their entry in those destinations.

All the destinations should be closed at 5 p.m.

Ms. Abdulla, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued a directive to District Medical Officer (DMO) to adopt steps to intensify RRT mapping and random tests in all inter-State and inter-district borders. The DMO should ensure conducting as many as 2,500 COVID tests a day in the district. The Community Health Centres at Pulpally and Thariyodu as well the Adhyapaka Bhavan at Sulthan Bathery should be set up as COVID first line treatment centres.

The food security of tribespeople should be ensured by the three-tier local administrative bodies.

All kinds of public meetings have been banned for the next three weeks and the number of participants in marriages has been restricted to 100 members.

All shops should close by 9.p.m. and the COVID-19 protocol should be followed in the number of travellers in buses.

Tahsildars should coordinate the works of sectoral officers in the district, Ms. Abdulla directed.