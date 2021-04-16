Stringent steps adopted to contain pandemic

Tournaments, trainings banned; curbs on public functions

The Wayanad district administration has adopted stringent steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of the increasing number of positive cases in the district during the second wave of the pandemic.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Thursday temporarily banned trainings and tournaments in turf courts and playgrounds till April 30. But no restrictions were imposed on individual physical exercises such as walking and cycling, Ms. Abdulla said.

The number of people attending ceremonies such as marriages and house warming have been restricted to 100 and the duration of the function should not exceed two hours. Moreover, prior permission should be obtained from the nearest police station for the purpose. The COVID protocol should be adhered to for the functioning of tuition centres, Ms. Abdulla said. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that 45 centres had been set up in different parts of the district to administer vaccines to people above 45 years old.

Meanwhile, the district administration decided to convene an all-party meeting at the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial hall at the collectorate here at 10 a.m. on Friday to discuss measures to contain the pandemic.