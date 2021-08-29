Stringent restrictions in district

Lockdown today with surveillance and checks to start as early as 6 a.m.

With lockdown making a comeback after a hiatus, the capital district is set to witness stringent curbs on Sunday.

City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the entry points of the city would be barricaded and vehicles would be tightly screened. Surveillance and checks would commence as early as 6 a.m. The entry and exit of vehicles would remained barred during the day.

Besides, vehicles would be screened at 70 checking points spread across the police station limits in the city. Personnel attached to the traffic police and other special units would also be deployed for the inspections.

Movement would be permitted only for essential medical emergencies and those sections that have been exempted from such curbs.

Travel curbs

Motorists headed for railway stations and the airport would be permitted to travel with their tickets or other travel documents. Those with registration for COVID-19 vaccination would also be permitted to travel, the officer said. Mr. Upadhyay added that vehicles used for travel that was deemed unnecessary under the circumstances would be seized. Only medical stores and outlets selling milk, vegetables and other food items would be permitted to function.

Eateries would be permitted to supply food through home delivery from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wayside stalls cannot function during the lockdown.