Stringent restrictions for visitors in landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

Published - October 14, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad Collector D.R. Meghashree on Monday said that strict regulations will be in place for visitors to the disaster-affected areas of Mundakkal-Chooralmala in the district. Despite restrictions, residents have been complaining that people are still visiting the place without valid reasons. The District Police Chief has been instructed to ensure stringent enforcement of regulations. Additionally, guidance has been provided to the South Wayanad District Forest Divisional Officer to prevent tourists from accessing landslides-affected areas through forest routes, Ms. Meghashree, said. Passes will not be granted from the control room to those on unnecessary visits.

